Choi Woo Shik reveals Wooga Squad bestie Park Hyung Sik's reaction to Melo Movie amid Buried Hearts promotions

Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young’s Melo Movie, premiered on February 14, was one of the most highly anticipated releases. Directed by Oh Chung Hwan, the 10-episode series offers a fresh take on the lives of film critics and directors, making it a standout watch. Now that the series has been released, he revealed that Buried Hearts actor Park Hyung Sik called him after watching a few episodes of Melo Movie. Choi Woo Shik admitted he was nervous about how his friends would react.

Choi Woo Shik actor said to Topstarnews, “Hyung Sik is busy with the SBS drama Buried Hearts, but he still watched a few episodes of Melo Movie. Since Hyung Sik knows my personality, he contacted me yesterday (16th Feb) and said something that really gave me strength. Because I'm scared of checking reactions, he told me, 'Why were you even worried? Your acting was really good' which were very encouraging words. I'm grateful to Hyungsik, and I love him,"

Choi Woo Shik also admitted he was worried about how people would act working in the melodrama genre, which is not something to which he has been accustomed. This made him very anxious and nervous. The actor added his own friends, whether actors or not, always call after they have watched his work aired so that they may offer him a positive comment. The 34-year-old actor felt elated when his friends called. His friends back in Canada praised his performance, and even though he feels that he's no good as an actor, his parents are ecstatic with his achievement, leaving him grateful and blessed.

Advertisement

Melo Movie is the tale of Ko Gyeom (acted by Choi Woo Shik), a film buff who becomes smitten with an emerging filmmaker, Kim Mu Bee (acted by Park Bo Young). The show features the lives of young people coping with love, break-ups, unwarranted love and the tribulations of life. Melo Movie has been affecting the audience since its release with its authentic and emotional storyline. Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young feature alongside Jeon So Nee and Lee Jun Young in the series.