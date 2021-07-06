Choi Woo Shik’s friends BTS’s V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy attend his online fanmeeting

Their group dubbed as the Wooga Squad got together to play games and share stories on a program called A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Read on to know more about what they shared.

‘Parasite’ actor Choi Woo Shik invited his best friends BTS’s V, Park Seo Joon, Peakboy and Park Hyung Sik to the online fan meeting that the actor had organised on his program ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ on Kakao TV. All of them are close friends and have named their group the Wooga Squad. Choi Woo Shik was teased for being a little nervous when asking them questions upon which the actor said that he held a fan meeting after a long time so he is a bit nervous. He even thanked all of them for coming for the meeting despite their busy schedules. The guests brought gifts, flowers and cake for Woo Shik.

The friends played a quiz on the show where they competed to test their knowledge about Choi Woo Shik. One of the questions was by what name has Choi Woo Shik saved Park Seo Joon’s number. The host revealed that he saved it as ‘Driver Park Yong Gyu’ because when Woo Shik did not know how to drive he would ask Seo Joon to drive him around the city. The name has been saved like that since the past eight years. Another question that baffled them was which was his most attractive physical feature according to Woo Shik himself. None of the friends could answer it correctly. When it was revealed that Woo Shik chose his fingers and body as most attractive, the others playfully teased him about his confidence. Choi Woo Shik was himself taken aback but then recalled that it was more about having a good fragile body apt for acting that he liked about himself. Amongst the various anecdotes and funny incidents they shared, Choi Woo Shik talked about how Taehyung (real name of V) and Park Seo Joon had called him first to congratulate when his film ‘Parasite’ won the Oscars award. The gesture was extremely sweet since Seo Joon was in Korea while V was in the US yet they called at the same time.

All four of them enjoyed the show and their bond was endearing to watch. Park Hyung Sik had to leave early because of his schedule. He is shooting for the drama ‘Happiness’ alongside Han Hyo Joo and Jo Woo Jin. Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon is filming for a new movie ‘Concrete Utopia’ with Park Bo Young. Peakboy is working on new songs and V shared that he has been very busy with the comeback of BTS in July as they release the Butter CD single with new song ‘Permission to Dance’ on July 9.

Credits :Kakao TV

