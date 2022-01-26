Choi Woo Sik dishes on close friend BTS’ V’s OST ‘Christmas Tree’ for ‘Our Beloved Summer’

In a recent interview on January 24, ahead of the final episode of the SBS series ‘Our Beloved Summer’, lead actor Choi Woo Sik expressed his gratitude towards his close friend, boy group BTS’ member V. Choi Woo Sik was all praises for the drama’s original soundtrack ‘Christmas Tree’, sung by V.

The actor spoke about the OST, sharing, “First of all, I liked the song so much. It was like the seasoning that helped me express my acting in a good way. I was so grateful when my friend said that he would do it, and I feel really happy to have worked with my friend on a project that will stay with me throughout my life.” Choi Woo Sik also shared details about how ‘Christmas Tree’ came about, saying, "It was a picture that I, Taehyung (V), and the music director, all wanted. I think that’s why we were able to see good results."

BTS’ V’s OST for ‘Our Beloved Summer’ made history on the Billboard charts, as it debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, making V the first Korean soloist to ever debut at number 1 on the chart with a solo song. The track also debuted at No. 79 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it V’s first career solo entry on the chart. Additionally, the OST also became the only Korean solo song to enter US Amazon’s Best Selling Songs of 2021 chart, ranking at No. 97 with only seven days of tracking time.

Meanwhile, ‘Our Beloved Summer’ aired its last episode on January 25, recording the show’s personal best ratings with an average nationwide viewership of 5.3 percent.

