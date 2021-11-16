Choi Woo Sik, Kim Da Mi & cast members gleam in new character posters for 'Our Beloved Summer'

Come December, and we will greet the sunny season of summers, long lost romance and friendships yet again with the charming new drama 'Our Beloved Summer' starring Choi Woo Sik, Kim Da Mi, Kim Sung Cheol and Noh Jeong Eui in lead roles. After a series of teaser videos, 'Our Beloved Summer' has shared gleaming character posters for the main cast members of the drama.

Choi Woo Sik plays Choi Woong, an illustrator who is used to hiding his personal life. In the poster, he gazes far into the distance, his eyes are cold and lifeless, but there is a glimmer of hope somewhere. He grew up in a proper family without lacking anything, but he has no real dreams, and he’s used to hiding himself. Kim Da Mi plays Gook Yeon Soo a smart and ambitious character. She ranks first in her class and has grand plans for her career. Gook Yeon Soo looks thoughtful in her character poster as if she’s reminiscing something.

Kim Sung Cheol will portray PD Kim Ji Woong, Choi Woong's best friend and confidante since elementary school and knows him the best. He films the documentary from 10 years ago that goes viral 10 years later. In the poster, Kim Ji Woong is standing behind the camera, showcasing his excellent camera and technical skills. A loner at heart, he watches the world with his camera.

Finally, Noh Jeong Eui stars as NJ, a top idol. While she prepares for the new challenges she might have to face as an idol, she comes across Choi Woong’s drawing and feels comforted, causing her to fall for him. In the poster, Noh Jeong Eui shows off her amazing beauty and charisma, playing the role of an idol star to perfection.

You can check out the character poster below:

The production team of 'Our Beloved Summer' shared that the actors' respective characters share great chemistry, bringing forth a refreshing story for audiences to love and enjoy. 'Our Beloved Summer' will premiere on December 6 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) on SBS drama.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Our Beloved Summer Teaser OUT: Choi Woo Shik & Kim Da Mi are brought together by fate

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.