Choi Woo Sik & Kim Da Mi give glimpse of their future successful selves in new stills for 'Our Beloved Summer'

Old-school romance, rekindled passion and heart-fluttering love awaits us in the form of 'Our Beloved Summer' - a romantic comedy that portrays the complicated feelings of a couple that broke up vowing to never meet one another again. However, the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly, goes viral gaining popularity, and they’re forced to be in front of the camera together once more.

Choi Woo Sik is portraying the role of a talented illustrator Choi Woong, who has achieved great popularity and success. Although he appears not to be lacking anything, Choi Woong doesn’t have any real dreams, and he’s in fact prone to hiding his real self! However, his dormant feelings for Gook Yeon Soo will re-ignite after meeting her again post their breakup. The newly released stills capture Choi Woong’s growth from the young age of 19 to his current 29-year-old self. Despite the ten year difference, Choi Woong has retained his youthful spirit from his school days, who is actively seeking inspiration and whose life will undergo a roundabout change once he meets Gook Yeon Soo.

You can check out Choi Woong's stills below:

On the other hand, Kim Da Mi will essay the role of Gook Yeon Soo, a realistic public relations specialist who has been living fiercely without rest. During her school days, Gook Yeon Soo was a hardcore model student who always ranked No. 1 in the entire school. Post-school, she pursued her further studies in Public Relations. Although fierce and determined, Gook Yeon Soo harbours wounds and feelings of emptiness due to the harshness of reality. Hence when she reunites with Choi Woong, her perfect mask falls off and she finds herself attracted to him all over again. The still captures 19-year-old Gook Yeon Soo sitting in front of the camera in her school uniform with a determined expression. 10 years later, Gook Yeon Soo is just as busy and intense as ever. In the stills, Gook Yeon Soo looks focused on her work with a serious and passionate gaze, showcasing her professional side as a skilled team leader.

You can check out Gook Yeon Soo's stills below:

'Our Beloved Summer' will premiere on December 6 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

