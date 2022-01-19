Choi Woo Sik & Kim Da Mi starrer 'Our Beloved Summer' dominates most buzzworthy drama & actor rankings

Good news for K-drama fans, 'Our Beloved Summer' topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. Not only did the popular rom-com remain the most buzzworthy drama of the week, but lead stars Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi continued to sweep the top two spots on the list of most buzzworthy drama members, ranking number 1 and number 2 respectively.

The charming romantic drama portrays the complicated feelings of a couple that broke up vowing to never meet one another again. However, the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly, goes viral gaining popularity, and they’re forced to be in front of the camera together once more. The drama has won audiences' hearts for its refreshing vibe and amazing chemistry between lead actors Kim Da Min and Choi Woo Sik and the second leads Roh Jeong Eui and Kim Seong Chul.

tvN’s 'Bulgasal' rose to number 2 on the list of most buzz-worthy dramas, and its stars also claimed a whopping five out of 10 spots on the actor list. Lee Joon came in at number 3, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok at number 5, Lee Jin Wook at number 7, Gong Seung Yeon at number 9, and Kwon Nara at number 10. Congratulations to 'Our Beloved Summer' and 'Bulgasal'.

