Choi Woo Sik & Kim Da Mi starrer 'Our Beloved Summer' top Buzzworthy Drama and Actor rankings

Make way for a new drama that has not only won our hearts, but has also been ranked as the most buzzworthy drama! Yes, we are talking about 'Our Beloved Summer'! For the first time, 'Our Beloved Summer' topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz.

For those unversed, The company determines each week’s ranking by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon. Not just that the stars of 'Our Beloved Summer' snagged the top two spots on the list for most buzzworthy actors!

Meanwhile, HIGHLIGHT's Yoseob is the ninth artist to join the OST lineup for the SBS K-drama, Our Beloved Summer. His OST 'I Still Like You' conveys the emotions and feelings felt by the protagonist. The lyrics deliver a calm love confession on top of a soothing piano melody. The track begins by expressing restrained emotions, which later become heightened with orchestral sounds. The track was released today! 'Our Beloved Summer' airs its 12th episode tonight.

