Choi Woo Sik & Kim Da Mi's 'Our Beloved Summer' release 1st teaser poster; To premiere on THIS date

Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi are all set to make our winters warmer with their new rom-com drama 'Our Beloved Summer', scheduled to premiere on December 6 on SBS drama. SBS unveiled the first teaser poster for the drama as well as the cast members participated in the first official script reading together, raising our excitement for the drama.

Studio N’s first original drama 'Our Beloved Summer' is a rom-com drama that portrays the complicated feelings of a couple that broke up on a bad note and vowed to never meet again. However, the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly gains popularity and they’re forced to be in front of the camera together once more. The drama stars Choi Woo Shik, Kim Da Mi, Kim Sung Cheol, and Noh Jung Ui in pivotal roles.

Choi Woo Sik will take on the role of Choi Woong, an illustrator who is used to hiding his personal life. According to Choi Woo Sik, Choi Woong is not someone who can stand up to others easily, but he becomes a changed man after meeting Yeon Soo. On the other hand, Kim Da Mi plays Gook Yeon Soo, a smart character who is placed first in her entire grade and has a lot of drive for success. Kim Da Mi mentions that meeting Choi Woong will help Yeon Soo find her true identity and purpose in life.

Kim Sung Cheol plays Kim Ji Woong, a PD (producing director) who re-films the documentary from 10 years ago, that goes viral 10 years later. He’s been best friends with Woong since elementary school so he knows him best. Finally, Noh Jung Ui plays NJ, a top idol, who will develop feelings for Choi Woong.

You can check out the script reading photos below:

The sunny poster features two school uniforms hung on a clothesline with Choi Woong and Gook Yeon Soo's names written on it. 'Our Beloved Summer' is written in a fancy font on the poster, giving it a personalised, romantic touch. The drama premieres on December 6 on SBS Drama.

You can check out the poster below:

