Choi Yena, Han Chae Kyung and more navigate through school and love in ‘The World of my 17 Season 2’ teaser

On the afternoon of December 1st, tvN D's original web drama 'The World of my 17 Season 2' released a teaser video through the official social media handles. The released video started with Choi Ye Na rejoicing to learn that she was in the same class as Han Chae Kyung (Seo Mi Rae) and Jihan (Lim Seon Ji). In school, Choi Ye Na accidentally discovered a hole in the ceiling, and it was predicted that a dangerous romance would unfold for her.

In addition, Choi Ye Na's subtle emotions moving between Lee Won Jeong (Kwon Seung Ha) and Yoo Seon Ho were drawn, and Choi Ye Na shed tears at the end of the video, saying, "It's all my fault. I'm sorry." Choi Ye Na takes on the role of Oh Na Ri, the main character who grows up as she faces worries about her first love, her friendship that seemed to last forever, and her dreams.

Choi Ye Na plays the role of Oh Na Ri , who returns more confidently and lovingly, with her unique lovely charm, raising expectations for her first acting. 'The World of my 17 Season 2' is a sweet-and-sour story that takes place when 18-year-old Na Ri falls in love for the first time. It contains the lovely story of girls who saw the new world for the first time, such as first love, dreams, and friendship, and their school days when only friends were everything.

It is based on the popular webtoon, which ranked first on Naver's Monday webtoon at the same time as the season 2 drama began. When season 1 aired, it was explosively popular with Nari and her friends' lovely chemistry and sympathetic episodes, and Naver V Original.

