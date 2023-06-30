Choi Yena's Hate Rodrigo music video made private over Olivia Rodrigo's request? Yuehua Entertainment reacts

On June 27, Choi Yena's latest song HATE RODRIGO came out and the music video for the song had to be turned private just two days after. Choi Yena got embroiled in the rumors of writing a diss track about Olivia Rodrigo, despite explaining the real meaning behind the song and how much Choi Yena admires Olivia Rodrigo the situation got worse. According to the reports, the management of Olivia Rodrigo requested the SMILEY singer's agency to make the song private due to copyright infringement. But is it true that Olivia's management contacted Yuehua Entertainment? Read below to find out

Yuehua Entertainment's statement

Choi Yena's agency explained why the video was turned private and if they received requests from Olivia Rodrigo's management or not.

"Hello, This is Yuehua Entertainment.

We would like to put our stance regarding our artist Choi Yena's music video of the second single album title track HATE RODRIGO. The music video was made private on June 29. We found there was some content in the video that may have caused issues around copyright, trademark infringement, and violation of portrait rights. The video is currently being edited and We apologize for creating confusion suddenly without any prior notice as we recognized the problem quite late. We will upload the music video again after the editing is completed.

In addition, we would like to clarify that we did not receive any such request regarding this issue from Olivia Rodrigo's management and we hope there are no misunderstandings for both artists and fans due to unconfirmed reports. We would also like to request you not to spread unconfirmed rumors.

Thank you."

Choi Yena's HATE RODRIGO

The HATE RODRIGO music video had to be turned private however after completing the required editing, the video was uploaded again on June 30. It was rumored that Choi Yena wrote this song to diss Olivia Rodrigo but it turned out that the K-pop idol is a fan of the GOOD FOR YOU singer. She further explained that the meaning behind the song is to express her jealousy in a cute way.

