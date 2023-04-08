Choi Yoojung and Kim Jonghyeon (JR) of Weki Meki Set to Star in ASMR Fantasy Romance Drama

The cast for an upcoming ASMR drama has been confirmed, and the production company has released enchanting posters to build excitement. n.CH Entertainment announced on April 7 that the drama, titled "Sound Candy - Your Sound That Fills Me," is set to air in the first half of the year. The confirmed cast includes Choi Yoojung of Weki Meki, singer Kim Jonghyeon, Lee Han Jun of n.SSign, and actor Baek Seo Hoo. The fantasy romance drama follows a group of young people who gather at a guesthouse in Jeju to rekindle their love and friendships through the help of a mystery "sound candy."

Sound Candy - Your Sound That Fills Me

When Go Chae Rin returns to her hometown in Jeju feeling overwhelmed by city life and noise sensitivity, she stumbles upon a magical glass bottle containing a sound-filled candy. This unique ASMR drama promises to introduce a new genre and provide a soothing experience for viewers as Go Chae Rin uses sound candy to heal her own wounds.

Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung

Go Chae Rin, played by Choi Yoojung from Weki Meki, is the protagonist and owner of a Jeju guesthouse in this upcoming drama. Struggling with burnout and sound sensitivity, she returns to her hometown in search of rest. Despite her initial reluctance, she helps her grandmother run the guesthouse and eventually receives a gift of sound candy from her, leading to an unexpected healing experience.

Kim Jonghyeon

Kim Jonghyeon, formerly a member of NU'EST and also known as JR, takes on the role of Kang Hae Sung, a famous solo artist who is arrogant and self-centered. Despite his success, he has never cared about anyone else until he meets Go Chae Rin on Jeju Island, where he gradually develops feelings for her.

n.SSign's Lee Han Jun

n.SSign's Lee Han Jun portrays Yoo Seung Yeon, an idol trainee who has spent the last six years training. After years of hard work, Yoo Seung Yeon has lost his passion for music and is now filled with desperation. Despite constantly arguing with Go Chae Rin, he gradually sees her in a new light.

Baek Seo Hoo

Baek Seo Hoo plays Boo Hyun Jun, a childhood friend of Go Chae Rin who has become a successful young entrepreneur and a celebrity in Jeju. Despite his success, Boo Hyun Jun remains a down-to-earth person with an unwavering loyalty to Go Chae Rin.

