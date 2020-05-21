Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai Trailer: Anurag Kashyap's gripping tale on black money will keep you hooked

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai Trailer: Starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew, Anurag Kashyap is all set to bring his next Netflix drama Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai to the streaming platform. Check it out below.

After entertaining us with the binge-worthy Netflix dramas such as Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, Anurag Kashyap is all set to bring his next Netflix drama Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai to the streaming platform. Netflix dropped the trailer of Choked on Thursday and it demands your attention right away. The drama shines light upon black money and demonetisation. Starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew, the Netflix drama's first look created intrigue among netizens.

In the trailer, we get to see Mirzya fame Saiyami as a Mumbai-based bank cashier Sarita Pillai who has a son and a husband played by actor Roshan Mathew. Her monotonous life gets interesting when she finds wads of cash in her kitchen sink. What happens next is a roller coaster ride as her loved ones get suspicious of her newfound wealth. To add to the drama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2016 demonetisation move plays a huge role in the film. With Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes banned, what price will Sarita pay to keep her secret hidden?

ALSO READ | Anurag Kashyap shares the FIRST look of Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai as he announces the premiere date; See Post

Sharing the trailer, Anurag wrote, "She thought she was lucky. But money has a way of turning fortune into misfortune."

Check out the trailer of Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai:

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Choked also stars Amruta Subhash, Upendra Limaye, Tushar Dalvi, Rajshri Deshpande and Uday Nene among others. Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is slated to premiere on June 5, 2020.

