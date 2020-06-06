  1. Home
Choked: Saiyami Kher & Roshan Mathew starrer calls for a humorous meme fest on Twitter

Anurag Kashyap's much awaited Netflix drama Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai was finally released on June 5, 2020. Take a look at some of the hilarious responses given by netizens on Twitter after watching it.
Anurag Kashyap has been the brainchild behind multiple Netflix dramas including Lust Stories, Sacred Games, Ghost Stories, etc. and as we all know, all of them have received tremendous response from the audience. Now, the noted filmmaker is back again with an amazing movie titled Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai featuring Roshan Mathew and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. It has been grabbing headlines ever since the release of the trailer and was finally rolled out on the streaming platform yesterday.

This drama is set against the backdrop of demonetization in India that happened in 2016. Post its release, Choked has given rise to a hilarious meme fest on Twitter. The most common one is related to a particular scene when a man asks at the bank counter whether the currency notes come with a microchip. Apart from that, a few others related to series with the current situation of lockdown. For instance, one Twitter user writes, ‘Me looking for motivation in this lockdown’ while sharing a scene from Choked.

Check out some of the hilarious memes below:

Talking about the Netflix drama, it also features Rajshri Deshpande and Amruta Subhash in significant roles. The story chronicles around the lives of a middle-class family whose lives turn upside down when the wife (played by Saiyami Kher) finds ample amount of cash in the sink of their house. However, this is soon followed by the sudden announcement of demonetization in the country and the events that continue thereafter which change their lives forever.

