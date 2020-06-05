Choked Twitter Reaction: Anurag Kashyap's demonetisation drama opens to mix response from netizens

Choked Movie Twitter Reaction: Paisa Bolta Hai drops today and Twitter is abuzz with netizens sharing their thoughts on the film. Check it out below.

Anurag Kashyap's new Netflix drama Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai has dropped today and with that a whole lot of reviews from netizens on social media. After entertaining us with the binge-worthy Netflix dramas such as Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, Anurag Kashyap's Choked seems to have struck a chord with netizens as it opened to mixed reviews. The drama shines light upon black money and demonetisation. Starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew, the Netflix drama's first look and trailer had also created intrigue among netizens

In the trailer, we get to see Mirzya fame Saiyami as a Mumbai-based bank cashier Sarita Pillai who has a son and a husband played by actor Roshan Mathew. Her monotonous life gets interesting when she finds wads of cash in her kitchen sink. On Friday, many took to social media to share their views on the film which shines light on a middle-class Mumbai family.

One user wrote, "Choked Paisa Bolta Hai Highly Recommended... Must Watch movie by Anurag Kashyap @roshanmathew22 first Bollywood movie." For the unversed, Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew has made his debut with Choked. Another tweeted, "#ChokedPaisaBoltaHai is a decent watch.Acting is top notch,displays almost all the problems faced by the people and the bad sides of demonetization..Makes you laugh at times..The best part is when Tai laughs after the announcement of demonetization Face with tears of joy #Choked."

ALSO READ | Choked Movie Review: Anurag Kashyap's attempt to unclog life after demonetisation is hard hitting but it drags

However, some others also found that the film was not Anurag Kashyap's best.One fan tweeted, "#Choked is very slow in it's storytelling and even Sloppy in some parts. Although the demonisation scene & last ten minutes of the Film is quite interesting. But this is not quite the #AnuragKashyap level. Kinda disappointed."

Take a look at Choke's Twitter reactions below:

#Choked Wow! Simply wow is all I can say for this masterpiece. The actors have done a tremendous job. The potrayal is extremely realistic, with natural dialogues and It keeps you engaged from the very first moment. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!! @anuragkashyap72 @SaiyamiKher @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/ISNLcFlBRn — Khishore Ravikumar (@KhishoreRkumar) June 5, 2020

Choked on Netflix is an intriguing ride of greed, money and it's effects on relationships. Kudos to @anuragkashyap72 for trying a thought provoking film but it fails on clarity and sharpness.

I missed Vintage Kashyap. Amazing acting by @SaiyamiKher Roshan & cast#Choked pic.twitter.com/rMAJpqg8T3 — Bhagyaraj pillai (@bhagyarajpillai) June 5, 2020

Best thing about @anuragkashyap72's #Choked is a killer score by Karsh Kale especially drum sequences. Maza aagaya. Also do listen to the end credit song carefully. It's really nicely done. — d' (@dhruwayne) June 5, 2020

Watched #choked. @anuragkashyap72 you can tell a story with a spine. Thank you for using this platform to make a bigger point. — Ruch (@semi_conscious) June 5, 2020

#ChokedPaisaBoltaHai is a decent watch.Acting is top notch,displays almost all the problems faced by the people and the bad sides of demonetization..Makes you laugh at times..The best part is when Tai laughs after the announcement of demonetization #Choked pic.twitter.com/aynVDqKwBN — Dildar Alom Chy (@dildar_chy) June 5, 2020

Those drum and tabla sequences in the background by Karsh Kale #Choked — Yogesh Kumar(@igoy_k) June 5, 2020

Big fan of @anuragkashyap72

as a director and screen writer but now a days his movies are much biased,used to love his social commentary on issues through his cinema without the addition of political affiliation and bias #Choked , not the best work — Jogendra singh shekhawat (@Glassofmonk) June 5, 2020

Finally @NetflixIndia delivers some awesome content. #Choked is a must watch. @anuragkashyap72 love you sir performance by star cast is top notch. A Must watch — Soumya Ranjan Mohanty (@soumyaiam) June 5, 2020

Watched #Choked today. It’s bleh. Nice commentary on demonetisation but weak story telling. Could have been better but then I’m not a filmmaker — Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) June 5, 2020

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×