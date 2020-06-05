  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Choked Twitter Reaction: Anurag Kashyap's demonetisation drama opens to mix response from netizens

Choked Movie Twitter Reaction: Paisa Bolta Hai drops today and Twitter is abuzz with netizens sharing their thoughts on the film. Check it out below.
13032 reads Mumbai Updated: June 5, 2020 05:56 pm
News,Anurag Kashyap,Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai,Saiyami Kher,chokedChoked Twitter Reaction: Anurag Kashyap's demonetisation drama opens to mix response from netizens
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Anurag Kashyap's new Netflix drama Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai has dropped today and with that a whole lot of reviews from netizens on social media. After entertaining us with the binge-worthy Netflix dramas such as Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, Anurag Kashyap's Choked seems to have struck a chord with netizens as it opened to mixed reviews. The drama shines light upon black money and demonetisation. Starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew, the Netflix drama's first look and trailer had also created intrigue among netizens

In the trailer, we get to see Mirzya fame Saiyami as a Mumbai-based bank cashier Sarita Pillai who has a son and a husband played by actor Roshan Mathew. Her monotonous life gets interesting when she finds wads of cash in her kitchen sink. On Friday, many took to social media to share their views on the film which shines light on a middle-class Mumbai family. 

One user wrote, "Choked Paisa Bolta Hai Highly Recommended... Must Watch movie by Anurag Kashyap @roshanmathew22 first Bollywood movie." For the unversed, Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew has made his debut with Choked. Another tweeted, "#ChokedPaisaBoltaHai is a decent watch.Acting is top notch,displays almost all the problems faced by the people and the bad sides of demonetization..Makes you laugh at times..The best part is when Tai laughs after the announcement of demonetization Face with tears of joy #Choked." 

ALSO READ | Choked Movie Review: Anurag Kashyap's attempt to unclog life after demonetisation is hard hitting but it drags

However, some others also found that the film was not Anurag Kashyap's best.One fan tweeted, "#Choked is very slow in it's storytelling and even Sloppy in some parts. Although the demonisation scene & last ten minutes of the Film is quite interesting. But this is not quite the #AnuragKashyap level. Kinda disappointed." 

Take a look at Choke's Twitter reactions below:  

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement