Choose and customise your favourite instrument and we’ll reveal if BTS’ Suga will use it for future recordings

Suga and Agust D is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Managed by Big Hit Music, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, ‘Agust D’. In 2018, he re-released the mixtape for digital purchase and streaming. The reissue reached number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart. In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, ‘D-2’.

Commercially, the mixtape peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200, number seven on the UK Albums Chart, and number two on Australia's ARIA Album Chart. The Korea Music Copyright Association attributes over 100 songs to Suga as a songwriter and producer, including Suran's ‘Wine’ which peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

In 2021, Suga recomposed Samsung's signature ringtone, ‘Over The Horizon’. The track was unveiled on August 11, 2021, as part of Samsung's ‘Unpacked 2021’ event. On October 8, 2021, it was announced that Suga participated in producing the title song ‘You’ for Japanese singer, ØMI, which was released on October 15. In December 2021, Suga featured on Juice Wrld's album ‘Fighting Demons’ with the single ‘Girl of My Dreams’. The song debuted at #29 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning Suga his second entry on the chart, as a solo artist.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha sing of a unique story in highlight medley for ‘REFUGE’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Is Suga using your instrument? Let us know in the comments below.