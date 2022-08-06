Choose the perfect date and we’ll choose which ENHYPEN member you’ll be set up with

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation, through the 2020 survival competition show ‘I-Land’. The group is composed of seven members: Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Niki, Heeseung, Sunghoon, and Sunoo. They debuted on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) ‘Border: Day One’.

In February 2021, ‘Border: Day One’ received a platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA), the group's first certification in the country. Their second extended play, ‘Border: Carnival’, debuted at number one on the Oricon Albums Chart, the group's first chart-topper in Japan, with over 83,000 copies sold. On May 25, ‘Border: Carnival’ debuted at number 18 on the US Billboard 200 chart. It also debuted at number nine in World Albums, number four in Top Album Sales, number four in Top Current Album Sales, and number six in Tastemaker Albums.

In 2022, Belift announced that ENHYPEN will be releasing their third extended play, ‘Manifesto: Day 1’ on July 4, with a trailer titled ‘Walk the Line’ released the same day. This becomes their 2nd million-seller album that made them the first K-pop group to list two albums in the million-seller category in the shortest time since debut. On July 12, the group received their ninth music show win on SBS MTV's ‘The Show’ with ‘Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)’.

