Choose the right adjective for some popular K-Pop songs and we’ll reveal if TWICE’s Mina likes them too

Mina Myoui was born to a Japanese couple in San Antonio, Texas, USA on March 24, 1997, and she grew up in Kobe, Japan. In 2013, she was scouted by a JYP Entertainment staff member while shopping with her mother and was invited to join JYP Entertainment Global. She auditioned in a JYP audition in Japan and joined the trainee program in South Korea on January 2, 2014. In 2014–2015, she appeared in the music videos of GOT7's ‘Stop Stop It’, Junho's ‘Feel’, Wooyoung's ‘R.O.S.E’, and Miss A's ‘Only You’.

Mina participated in the South Korean reality television show ‘Sixteen’, hosted by JYP Entertainment and co-produced by Mnet. As one of nine successful participants, she went on to join the newly formed girl group TWICE. In October 2015, Mina officially debuted as a member of TWICE with their first extended play, ‘The Story Begins’. The lead single ‘Like Ooh-Ahh’ was the first K-pop debut song to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

Mina is known for being one of TWICE's main dancers and has received recognition in South Korea and abroad. Her popularity – in conjunction with that of fellow Japanese members Momo and Sana – has been credited with improving relations between Japan and South Korea by the Chosun Ilbo. In Gallup Korea's annual music poll of 2019, she was voted the 20th most popular idol in South Korea.

ALSO READ: Dreamcatcher send InSomnias on a hunt for the release date for latest comeback in teaser poster

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Do yours and Mina’s choices meet? Let us know in the comments below.