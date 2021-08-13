Choose some desserts and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

The South Korean girl gang BLACKPINK is synonymous with style, fashion, music and of course, BLINKS! On their way to global domination, members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa ace much more than music. Each packed with a unique talent other than their music and effortless style statements, the girls inspire their massive fandom with their talents in dance, photography and much more.

An inspiration to young women not just in Korea, but also the world, the BLACKPINK women have shattered several glass ceilings since their debut, which was as recent as 2016! After several collaborations with international popstars, luxury brand endorsements, lots of new music in the works and so much more, the BLACKPINK alums continue to inspire their fans (including us)! All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

