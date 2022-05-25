Choose some fun ways to celebrate SHINee’s 14th debut anniversary and we’ll reveal if you’ll join them

SHINee is a South Korean boy band formed by SM Entertainment in 2008. The group's musical impact in their native country has earned them numerous accolades and the title ;Princes of K-pop’. The group is composed of four members: Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin. Originally a five-piece group, vocalist Jonghyun died in December 2017.

SHINee debuted in May 2008 with their first EP, ‘Replay’, on SBS' Inkigayo with their single ‘Replay’. The group gained attention for starting a fashion trend amongst students, which the media dubbed the ‘SHINee Trend’. SHINee is considered to be one of the best live vocal groups in K-pop and is known for their highly synchronized and complex dance routines, having been awarded the Best Dance Performance Award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards three times in a row for their dance performances to ‘Sherlock (Clue + Note)’, ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘View’.

SHINee’s signature musical style is contemporary R&B, but the group is known for their experimental sound, incorporating various genres including funk rock, hip hop, and EDM.

