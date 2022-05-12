Choose some healthy snacks and we’ll reveal if ASTRO will help you be green

ASTRO was formed by Fantagio that debuted in 2016. The group is composed of six members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Moonbin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha. They debuted with the single ‘Hide & Seek’ from their debut EP ‘Spring Up’, and were subsequently named by Billboard as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016. On December 27, 2021, Fantagio confirmed that members Jinjin and Rocky will form ASTRO’s second sub-unit called ‘Jinjin & Rocky’. They debuted with the extended play ‘Restore’ on January 17.

On February 22, 2022, Fantagio announced that ASTRO will hold their annual fan meet to commemorate their anniversary since debut. For their 6th anniversary, the fan meet — ‘Gate 6’, was held both online & in person making it their first concert with a live audience since 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 16, ASTRO will release their third full-length album ‘Drive to the Starry’ Road, and its title track ‘Candy Sugar Pop’.

Seeing how each ASTRO member are fit and healthy, let’s take this quiz to see if they will help you choose some healthy snacks:-

