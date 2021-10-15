Choose some Indian sweets & we will reveal what to expect in the second season of 'In The SOOP BTS ver'

It is the month of new BTS content and of course, our favourite Indian festivals! October marks many Indian festivals in a row - Navratri and Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali! More festivals equals more Indian sweets and with a country as vast and diverse as ours, we are certainly not lacking in the dessert department!

All you have to do is make choices amongst a plethora of Indian sweets aka Mithai options and we will reveal what you can expect from the second season of 'In The SOOP BTS ver' which premieres today! Sounds easy and fun? Well, what are you waiting for? Take the quiz below and find out for yourself!

Take the quiz below:

Meanwhile, BTS members are all set to enjoy a king-size vacation in the upcoming season of ‘In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2’! Now in the second edition, the bangtan boys have ascended to their customised villa. In the new season, the members will be engaging in foot volleyball, tennis and jumping on the trampoline. The members will also indulge in regular day to day activities like cooking, painting and sitting by the bonfire at night.

‘In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2’ will be available to watch from October 15 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST) on JTBC followed by a 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) broadcast on Weverse.

