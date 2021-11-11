Choose some Kdrama tropes & we'll tell you which Kdrama heartthrob you will spend Pepero Day with

Happy Pepero Day! K-drama fans would already know that 'Pepero Day' is held annually on November 11, and is an observance in South Korea similar to Valentine's Day. This unique and amazing celebration involves the gifting or exchange of Pepero snacks, a line of chocolate-dipped cookie sticks, to display affection for friends and loved ones.

Pepero Day means "a day to convey love and friendship," and has been reborn as a global day recognized by people around the world. However, for K-drama fans, our one true loves are our beloved K-drama oppas, right! We are so grateful to K-dramas for giving us some of the most swoon-worthy K-drama male characters who have risen our standards in men, that we cannot find ourselves settling for anyone less!

However, do you want to know which K-drama heartthrob you will spend 'Pepero Day' with? Well, choose some K-drama tropes and we will reveal which K-drama male character you will spend this special day with! Sounds easy and fun? Check out the quiz now!

You can check out the quiz below:

