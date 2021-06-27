Choose some really weird Yes or No situations and we’ll reveal the BTS member you’d vibe with the most

If you've ever wondered about which BTS member you'd vibe the most with, this is your chance!

The global septet might be known for impeccable vocals and amazing dance synchronisation, but one thing that the world doesn’t know is that they’re complete goofballs! One major reason everyone can’t help but fall in love with the seven members of BTS is because of their goofy charms that are hard to find anywhere else. Very well showcased in their own variety show Run BTS and BTS In The SOOP, each member has his own distinct charm that almost every ARMY now knows at the back of their hands.

Their agency, BIGHIT Music, also knows how much the fans love their chaotic energy. That’s why, they release multiple versions of their blockbuster hit ‘Butter’. From the ‘Hotter’ version to the extremely fun Karaoke version, BTS did it all for their second all-English track. It’s said that the person one gets influenced by, also inhabits some of their traits subconsciously. And many ARMYs can swear by subconsciously behaving like one of their biases! The way BTS keeps on updating fans about their individual activities or free time, spending a day with any of the members and finding out how well one vibes with them, is millions of ARMYs dreams! In short, to see which member might turn out to be the best friend or partner-in-crime.

So we have a little something for you to figure it out. Take the quiz below to know!

Meanwhile, BTS’ Butter CD version will soon be released with a new track. Ed Sheeran also spilled the beans that he has written a new song for the superstars, which BIGHIT Music confirmed too!

Which member did you vibe with the most?

