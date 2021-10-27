Choose some weird dares & we'll reveal whether you're fit to be in 'Squid Game' or not

You are living under a giant virtual rock if you have no idea what Netflix's smash hit series 'Squid Game' is all about! For those unversed, allow us to give you a summary of the drama! 'Squid Game' is a survival drama television series which is written and directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk. It tells the story of a group of 456 people who are invited to risk their lives in a mysterious survival game with a ₩ 45.6 billion prize. The drama stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Oh Yeong Su, Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ho Yeon, Heo Sung Tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo Ryoung in important roles.

Currently, the highest-rated drama in the world, the anticipation for the second season of 'Squid Game' is on everyone's mind! PD Hwang Dong-Hyuk revealed that there are no concrete plans as of now but mentioned that they are contemplating the possibility of a sequel. He also revealed that if at all they come up with season 2, he would involve multiple experienced directors and their expertise in creating a potential sequel for the mega-hit series!

While, we are waiting for the second season of 'Squid Game', do you want to check if you are fit for 'Squid Game' or not? Well, choose some weird dares and we will reveal whether you are fit enough to participate in the second season of 'Squid Game' or not? Sounds easy and fun? Well, take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

