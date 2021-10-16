Choose some zodiac signs and we'll reveal which BTS member is your true bias

Not a day goes without thinking about BTS, right! The talented global septet has been ruling over our hearts ever since they debuted 8 wonderful years ago! BTS have achieved so much love, fame and success in these 8 years that people can only dream of! BTS proves that music truly transcends boundaries!

Every ARMY in the world have their personal story relating to BTS' discovery! For someone it was the expansive world of YouTube and Bangtan content online, for some it was radio and their magical vocals, some other it was variety shows like RUN BTS and for others, their friends and colleagues introduced the magical world of BTS to them, and as they say "Once you Jim-In, you can't Jim-Out".

But do you want to know which BTS member is your true bias? Well, choose some zodiac signs and we will reveal which BTS member is your true bias. Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz and find out. Pro tip: Keep your zodiac information handy!

Take the quiz below:

