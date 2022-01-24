Choose some zodiac signs and we'll reveal which character from 'The Heirs' you like the best

Admit it, Park Shin Hye's marriage made us feel so emotional, that we found ourselves binge-watching her dramas, and notably it has to be her 2013 romance drama 'The Heirs' starring opposite Hallyu heartthrob Lee Min Ho which emerges as our top choice!

For those unversed, Park Shin Hye got married to her long time boyfriend and actor Choi Tae Joon in a private ceremony in Seoul. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends including actor Lee Min Ho, who received the invitation in the name of Kim Tan (his character in The Heirs) and FTISLAND's Lee Hong Ki who sang the OST 'I'm Saying' from the drama!

The charming romance drama is probably one of the best ensemble dramas in K-drama history! Written by star writer Kim Eun Suk, it revolves around a group of young and rich boys and girls, all future heirs and how their lives change when Park Shin Hye's Cha Eun Sang enters their life! The drama had everything going it for - a rich, handsome and charismatic male lead (Lee Min Ho), the bad boy with a soft heart second lead (Kim Woo Bin), a simple and pretty female lead (Park Shin Hye) and a snooty second female lead (Kim Ji Won) alongside a host of other talented actors which include Krystal, Park Hyung Sik, Kang Ha Neul and Choi Jin Hyuk to name a few!

But do you want to find out which character from 'The Heirs' do you actually like the best? Well, choose some zodiac signs and we will reveal which character from 'The Heirs' do you actually like the best. Sounds easy and fun, well take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

