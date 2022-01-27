Choose some zodiac signs and we'll reveal which character from 'Our Beloved Summer' you like the best

It has been 48 hours since our favourite love story of last year ended and we are still reeling from the beauty that was 'Our Beloved Summer's finale episode! 'Our Beloved Summer' is a romantic comedy that portrays the complicated feelings of a couple that broke up vowing to never meet one another again. However, the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly, goes viral gaining popularity, and they’re forced to be in front of the camera together once more.

On January 25, 'Our Beloved Summer' aired its last episode and, according to Nielson Korea, recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.3 percent. This is an increase from the previous episode’s ratings of 4.2 percent, and is also a personal best for the drama.

The drama was hugely popular for its amazing cast, lovely storyline and beautiful music! The drama topped the most buzzworthy throughout its tenure. But do you want to know which actor from the cast of 'Our Beloved Summer' do you vibe the best with? Well, answer our fun zodiac quiz and we will reveal the cast member you vibe the best with. Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

