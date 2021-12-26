Choose some zodiac signs and we'll reveal which December K drama you should watch

It is December, the end of a calendar year and while we are slogging away at work, taking out time to enjoy Christmas and year-end festivities. All we want for Christmas is a long vacation, some rum cake and hot cocoa as we snuggle in our blankets and get totally engrossed in our favourite K-dramas!

December 2021 isn't as much of a star-studded month for K-drama lovers as November was, but nevertheless, we have some great dramas to watch! BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In starrer 'Snowdrop' premiered, so did Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi's youthful romance drama 'Our Beloved Summer', Wi Ha Joon and Lee Dong Wook's 'Bad and Crazy' aired, so did Girl's Day's Hyeri and Yoo Seung Ho starrer 'Moonshine', Red Velvet's Joy's 'Only One Person' and finally, Gong Yoo and Bae Doona starrer 'The Silent Sea' amongst others.

Confused about which December K-drama to watch this month? Well, answer some questions and we will reveal which December K-drama to watch. Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz below and find out which December K-drama to watch!

