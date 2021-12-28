Choose some zodiac signs and we'll reveal which GOT7 member is your true bias

We love GOT7 'Just Right' and nothing can 'Stop Stop It', because they are a 'Miracle' in our lives! Well, you are a true Ahgase if you could spot all the song references in the lines above, because we are proud Ahgases!

GOT7 is a seven-member group composed of JAY B (leader), Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. They debuted in January 2014 with the release of their first EP 'Got It?', which peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart and number one on Billboard's World Albums Chart. In their seven-year-long tenure with JYP Entertainment, the talented group released five studio albums, fifteen EPs and twenty-two singles.

GOT7 members left JYP Entertainment on January 19, 2021, following the expiration of their contract with the agency. They released the heartwarming single 'Encore' post their departure and are still intact as a group, even though they are pursuing their solo careers at the moment.

Want to know which GOT7 member would be your bias? Answer some random questions and we will reveal which GOT7 member would be your bias. Sounds easy and fun, well take the quiz below and find out.

Take the quiz below:

