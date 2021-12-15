Choose some zodiac signs and we'll reveal which TXT member is your true bias

Gen 4 'It' boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER is already on its way to superstardom! The handsome and talented five-member group consists of Soobin (leader), Yeonjun (oldest member), Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai (Maknae).

TOMORROW X TOGETHER debuted on March 4, 2019, with the EP 'The Dream Chapter: Star.' The album debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, at the time becoming the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group. Since then, they have released three studio albums and four extended plays, including the latest Japanese EP 'Chaotic Wonderland'.

But do you want to know which TXT member is your bias? Well, choose some zodiac signs and we will reveal which TXT member is your true bias. Sounds easy and fun? Well, take the quiz and find out. Pro Tip: Keep your zodiac sign information handy.

You can take the quiz below:

