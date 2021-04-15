Choose your favourite fashion styles and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member will be your partner in style
Even though fashion is broad, there are still tastes that overlap. Take the quiz to find out which BLACKPINK member has the same style as you.
One of the great gifts that the K-Pop industry has given us is fashion. Rightfully considered the fashion industry’s precious gems, K-Pop idols have always been on the top of their fashion game. Whether it’s them travelling somewhere or for their meticulously crafted albums, idols end up giving tough competition to each other with their styles.
So while they always top their game, we’re sure your style somewhere or the other would definitely match the most fashionable girl group BLACKPINK member’s style! When the group is so trendy, how can BLINKs not be inspired from them? Take our quiz to find out which member will be your style best friend!
Which member did you get? Share your answers with us in the comments below!
Credits :News1
