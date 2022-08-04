Choose your favourite type of cookie and we’ll reveal if NewJeans will join in on the baking session

Prior to debuting with NewJeans, several group members were already active in the entertainment industry. Danielle was a regular cast member of tvN's ‘Rainbow Kindergarten’, a variety show that aired in 2011. Hyein debuted as a member of the children's music group Usso Girl in November 2017 under the stage name U.Jeong, before departing from the group one year later. In December 2020, she re-debuted as a member of the children's music group 'Play With Me Club' and graduated from the group on May 3, 2021. Hanni and Minji made cameo appearances in BTS's 2021 music video for ‘Permission to Dance’.

On July 1, 2022, ADOR teased the launch of their new girl group by posting three animated videos of the numbers ‘22’, ‘7’ and ‘22’ on their social media accounts, fueling speculation that content would be released on July 22. The group released the music video for their pre-debut single ‘Attention’ on July 22 as a surprise release, without any prior promotion or information on the group's lineup. The video, which amassed over 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours, was followed by an announcement of NewJeans' four-track eponymous extended play (EP). On July 23, the group's second single ‘Hype Boy’ was released alongside a 50-second clip revealing the names of the members, further accompanied by four other music videos for the song, specific to the members' perspectives. A music video for their B-side ‘Hurt’ was released two days later. On July 28, it was announced that pre-orders for the EP had surpassed 444,000 copies in three days.

