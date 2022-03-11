Choose your vacation outfit and we’ll reveal if SF9’s Rowoon will match your creation

Kim Seok Woo, better known by his stage name Rowoon, is a South Korean singer, actor and model. He is a member of the K-pop boy band SF9 as a lead vocalist. His acting career in television series began with KBS2's ‘School 2017’ with a minor supporting role. After his appearance, he steadily began receiving bigger roles. In March 2018, he was confirmed to star in tvN's ‘About Time’ as the female lead's brother. In July 2018, he was confirmed to star in SBS’s ‘Where Stars Land’ in which he was nominated for the New Actor award.

On May 9, 2019 Rowoon was confirmed to be the male lead in MBC's school fantasy drama, ‘Extraordinary You’ based on the hit Daum webtoon ‘July Found by Chance’. After receiving the role of Haru, Rowoon’s popularity skyrocketed, launching him into stardom. He was nominated at the MBC Drama Awards with fellow co-stars, Kim Hyeyoon and Lee Jaewook, for Best Couple, and was awarded with Best New Actor.

On May 25, 2020, FNC Entertainment confirmed that Rowoon will star in upcoming JTBC drama ‘She Would Never Know’, based on the webtoon of the same name. The drama began airing in January 2021. In 2021, Rowoon starred as the male lead in the historical drama ‘The King's Affection’ which premiered in October 2021. In 2022, Rowoon returns to the MBC fantasy drama ‘Tomorrow’, which is his return to MBC after three years, with Kim Hee Sun, Lee Soo Hyuk and Yoon Ji On.

