Chris Hemsworth dishes on meeting Stray Kids at Met Gala 2024; talks about 'lifting and cuddling' K-pop group

Chris Hemsworth and Stray Kids' meeting at the Met Gala 2024 was one of the most memorable moments for fans of K-pop and Marvel. Stray Kids shared about their meeting with Chris Hemsworth in their live as well, noting how the actor made them feel welcomed.

Chris Hemsworth recently recalled meeting Stray Kids at the Met Gala and lifting them up and cuddling them at the event. The Marvel actor also added he was excited to meet the K-pop group.

Chris Hemsworth talks about meeting Stray Kids at Met Gala, says they are a ‘bundle of energy and joy’

Chris Hemsworth recently sat down with Buzzfeed UK and during the interview, the Marvel actor dished about deets meeting Stray Kids at the Met Gala. The Marvel actor recalled how he lifted them up and said he just plucked them up and cuddled them. The actor added he loved Stray Kids and noted they are a bundle of energy and joy.

Chris Hemsworth added he had said 'I love you guys' and had a little wrestle with Stray Kids as he picked them up. Stray Kids also mentioned meeting Chris Hemsworth during their YouTube live and while talking to Billboard after the Met Gala.

Chris Hemsworth also added he feels excited at such events and acts like a fan. Referencing Stray Kids’ song Back Door, the Marvel actor said he felt like he snuck through the back door and got jolly around them.

As we know Changbin talked about meeting Chris Hemsworth on Bubble and when the Marvel actor was told how happy the Stray Kids rapper was to meet him since he was a big fan of the movies. Chris Hemsworth noted that he felt honored and excited to meet the K-pop boy group.

Well, this crossover between K-pop and Marvel through Stray Kids and Chris Hemsworth was a moment to remember forever. The fans were happy to see this happening, here are some reactions.

Stray Kids’ recent activities

Stray Kids have become one of the most enigmatic K-pop groups of the present time due to their music and performance style. Recently, Stray Kids dropped their English track Lose My Breath featuring the American pop star Charlie Puth.

In other news, Stray Kids are gearing up for a comeback in July 2024 and the fans are excited to see them as it has been over 8 months since their last album ROCK-STAR.

