Chris Hemsworth dishes on meeting Stray Kids at Met Gala 2024; talks about 'lifting and cuddling' K-pop group

Chris Hemsworth dishes out deets on meeting Stray Kids at the Met Gala 2024. He recalls lifting and cuddling the K-pop group and being excited to meet them. Know all about it here.

By Tanya Saxena
Updated on May 21, 2024  |  12:44 PM IST |  21K
Stray Kids, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky; Image: Stray Kids' Twitter, Getty Images
Stray Kids, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky; Image: Stray Kids' Twitter, Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Stray Kids' meeting at the Met Gala 2024 was one of the most memorable moments for fans of K-pop and Marvel. Stray Kids shared about their meeting with Chris Hemsworth in their live as well, noting how the actor made them feel welcomed. 

Chris Hemsworth recently recalled meeting Stray Kids at the Met Gala and lifting them up and cuddling them at the event. The Marvel actor also added he was excited to meet the K-pop group. 

Chris Hemsworth talks about meeting Stray Kids at Met Gala, says they are a ‘bundle of energy and joy’

Chris Hemsworth recently sat down with Buzzfeed UK and during the interview, the Marvel actor dished about deets meeting Stray Kids at the Met Gala. The Marvel actor recalled how he lifted them up and said he just plucked them up and cuddled them. The actor added he loved Stray Kids and noted they are a bundle of energy and joy. 

Chris Hemsworth added he had said ‘I love you guys’ and had a little wrestle with Stray Kids as he picked them up. Stray Kids also mentioned meeting Chris Hemsworth during their YouTube live and while talking to Billboard after the Met Gala. 

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Chris Hemsworth also added he feels excited at such events and acts like a fan. Referencing Stray Kids’ song Back Door, the Marvel actor said he felt like he snuck through the back door and got jolly around them. 

Advertisement

As we know Changbin talked about meeting Chris Hemsworth on Bubble and when the Marvel actor was told how happy the Stray Kids rapper was to meet him since he was a big fan of the movies. Chris Hemsworth noted that he felt honored and excited to meet the K-pop boy group. 

Well, this crossover between K-pop and Marvel through Stray Kids and Chris Hemsworth was a moment to remember forever. The fans were happy to see this happening, here are some reactions. 



Stray Kids’ recent activities

Stray Kids have become one of the most enigmatic K-pop groups of the present time due to their music and performance style. Recently, Stray Kids dropped their English track Lose My Breath featuring the American pop star Charlie Puth.
In other news, Stray Kids are gearing up for a comeback in July 2024 and the fans are excited to see them as it has been over 8 months since their last album ROCK-STAR.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids shares how Chris Hemsworth lifted all members in arms at Met Gala 2024 like real Thor

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Tanya Saxena

Tanya, on this side of the screen, probably with a Bangtan Bomb and my K-pop playlist on the play.

...

Credits: Stray Kids' Twitter, Getty Images, Buzzfeed UK
Advertisement

Latest Articles