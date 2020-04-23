Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction starts a meme fest on Twitter before the film's release

Chris Hemsworth's Netflix film Extraction inspires memes relatable to the ongoing lockdown situation amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

After the trailer of Chris Hemsworth's film Extraction dropped on the internet on Tuesday, it inspired funny lockdown memes on Twitter. The Netflix film has extensively been shot in India, in parts of Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and features many Indian actors such as Randeep Hooda, playing pivotal roles in the film. The trailer of the Chris Hemsworth starrer released two days ago and one of the dialogues from the much-awaited film that says, "Something’s wrong. The city’s on lockdown", has particularly amused the audience.

Relating the film's dialogue to the current situation across the globe, as several countries are under the lockdown owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, fans have had a great time circulating memes of Chris Hemsworth's Extraction. "Yeah right! Quarantine yourself," a user wrote sharing the screenshot of the scene. "This scene, I can relate to it," wrote another user. Apart from this particular scene, a few other screenshots with dialogues such as "You want to survive, you do exactly as I say" were circulated with the caption, "Government to Citizens during Lockdown."

Check it out:

This scene, I can relate to it #Extraction pic.twitter.com/yxdicESJFV — Sreejith Nair (@iam_SreejithN) April 7, 2020

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction is slated for April 24 release on Netflix. The action flick also marks Randeep Hooda's Hollywood debut and has a 12-minute-long fight sequence between him and Chris Hemsworth where the two will have a dangerous face-off with each other. The film has been bankrolled by Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Brothers. Besides Chris Hemsworth, it also stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, and David Harbour.

Check out more memes:

When you and your friend goes out to bring ration during Lockdown #Extraction pic.twitter.com/Sa0Lt88Kp9 — SUBHAM (@subham001aim) April 7, 2020

