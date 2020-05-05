Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction's sequel CONFIRMED; Joe Russo to script the action flick

Joe Russo, who wrote the screenplay for Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction, confirmed that a sequel is in the works and that he has already been locked in to write the script. Read below for more details.

Chris Hemsworth ditched his red cape and golden locks and transformed into the stone-cold messiah with a warm heart deep, deep inside for Sam Hargrave's Netflix outing, Extraction. The Russo Brothers produced action flick is slated as Netflix's biggest feature film of all time beating the likes of Ryan Reynolds' Six Underground and Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's Murder Mystery. There's already talk about Extraction 2 and confirming it is Joe Russo, who will return as the writer.

"The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be. We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience," Joe informed Deadline. Given how the open ending about Tyler Rake's fate in the first installment opened many possibilities, Extraction 2 could either be a sequel or a prequel! Moreover, Russo states that he is expecting Sam to direct the second part as well. In Chris' case, there is not deal at this point as Joe will first focus on working out the story, writing the script and showing it to Hemsworth before the Avengers: Endgame star signs on.

It seems as though the 36-year-old actor has no qualms about being a part of Extraction 2 as revealed by him in a recent Instagram video where he is seen thanking his fans for the positive reaction to Extraction. As he revealed in a previous post that around 90 million homes watched his latest outing, Chris shared in the video, "It’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things and all I can say is 'who knows' but with this kind of support, it’s something I’d be pretty stoked to jump back into. I love you guys. You’re the best. Be well. Stay safe. Cheers."

Are you excited for Extraction 2? Do you want Chris Hemsworth to star in the sequel or prequel of Extraction? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Deadline

