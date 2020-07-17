Chris Hemsworth's Extraction emerges as Netflix's most watched film; Randeep Hooda, Russo Brothers ecstatic

Netflix action thriller, Extraction, raked in a staggering 99 million viewers in its first four weeks making it the most watched Netflix original of all time.

With a variety of films and shows released in the last few months, OTT platforms made the lockdown a bit more interesting as there was something for everyone. One such film which seems to have left an indelible impression on many is Chris Hemsworth's Extraction which released on Netflix in April 2020. Starring Chris, Randeep Hooda, Rudraksh Jaiswal and David Harbour among others, the film was loved by millions even if it wasn't celebrated by critics. Now, Netflix has released a list of its most watched movies on the platform and Chris Hemsworth's Extraction has emerged on top.

The action thriller raked in a staggering 99 million viewers in its first four weeks making it the most watched Netflix original of all time. An ecstatic Randeep Hooda took to Twitter to celebrate the milestone and tweeted, "Thank you for all the love for #Extraction Gratitude #SamHargrave @Russo_Brothers @chrishemsworth @AGBOfilms @netflix." The Russo Brothers were equally excited as they replied to Hooda's tweet and said, "Amazing work," with a bunch of clapping emojis.

Check It Out:

The top 10 list, following Extraction, includes Birdbox, Spenser Confidential, 6 Underground, Murder Mystery, The Irishman, Triple Frontier, The Wrong Missy, The Platform and The Perfect Date. According to a report in Deadline, Netflix has recently adjusted its metric for what counts as a view. Now, any subscriber who watches any programming for at least two minutes is counted as an official viewer. The four films that have emerged on top belong to the action-thriller genre while other genres include romantic comedy, mystery and crime dramas.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×