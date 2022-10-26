Christmas Carol Poster: GOT7’s Jinyoung decides to become a monster
The upcoming movie covers the story of a twin brother who is out for revenge.
Christmas Carol
An upcoming movie, GOT7 member Jinyoung leads in a double role of identical twins. Playing Joo Il Woo and Joo Wol Woo, he is a man on a mission. Based on a novel of the same name, Christmas Carol is a revenge story of a brother seeking revenge for the death of his twin. The action thriller sees Il Woo voluntarily head into a detention centre and engage in a confrontation with a gang. He harbors ill emotions towards the police who instead of investigating the murder of his brother, put it under an accident.
Poster
A new teaser poster shows Joo Il Woo with determination in his eyes as he stares right ahead. While there’s celebration around for Christmas, he has a different plan on his mind, wanting to avenge his brother Wol Woo. The poster reads, ‘I decided to become a monster’, showcasing his determination to let go of his original self and take on a new persona. Heading into a juvenile detention centre, he declares war on those he finds to be the culprits.
Storyline
On Christmas Eve, the body of a teenager was found in a water tank. The 18-year-old boy with mental disabilities has clear signs of it being a death by violence; however, the police convince his old grandmother with dementia to agree to it being accidental drowning instead. This causes the grandmother to die and leave Il Woo alone in the world. Deciding to take the matters into his own hands, he sets out to seek justice for his family.
Cast
Apart from Park Jinyong, Kim Young Min, Kim Dong Hwi, Song Geon Hee, and Heo Dong Won alongside director Kim Sung Soo of ‘Save Me’ fame have worked on this film. It is set to release sometime in December this year.
