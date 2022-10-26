Christmas Carol Poster: GOT7’s Jinyoung decides to become a monster

Christmas Carol

An upcoming movie, GOT7 member Jinyoung leads in a double role of identical twins. Playing Joo Il Woo and Joo Wol Woo, he is a man on a mission. Based on a novel of the same name, Christmas Carol is a revenge story of a brother seeking revenge for the death of his twin. The action thriller sees Il Woo voluntarily head into a detention centre and engage in a confrontation with a gang. He harbors ill emotions towards the police who instead of investigating the murder of his brother, put it under an accident.

Poster

A new teaser poster shows Joo Il Woo with determination in his eyes as he stares right ahead. While there’s celebration around for Christmas, he has a different plan on his mind, wanting to avenge his brother Wol Woo. The poster reads, ‘I decided to become a monster’, showcasing his determination to let go of his original self and take on a new persona. Heading into a juvenile detention centre, he declares war on those he finds to be the culprits.