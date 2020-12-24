Christmas Love By Jimin: BTS singer drops a wholesome holiday song; Turns towards childhood for inspiration

BTS singer Jimin drops a new song titled Christmas Love ahead of the holiday. The song has been produced by Jimin, RM and Slow Rabbit.

Although there are a few hours left until the clock strikes 12 and Christmas gifts are exchanged. But BTS member Jimin decided to ring in the Christmas feels a tad early. The South Korean singer surprised the fandom by dropping a new song titled Christmas Love. The Christmas song has been produced by Slow Rabbit, Jimin and RM with Jimin on the vocals. The new Christmas song channels hope, joy and happiness amid these trying times, making it the perfect gift this season.

Mochi describes a white Christmas, showering the festival with all his love. He compares himself to a child running in the sky as he absorbs all the Christmas vibes. "I run as hard as/I can, I feel like I'm flying above the clouds like a child over there/If someone hears me, would/you stop time like this," a part of the lyrics read. ChimChim also confesses being scared that Christmas will leave soon before he requests it to stay a little longer.

Check out BTS singer Jimin's new song Christmas Love below:

Taking to Bangtan Blog, Jimin shared a letter revealing the inspiration behind the song. His letter reads:

Hello everyone, this is Jimin.

Did you get a good Christmas present?

I really wanted to hear from you, but fortunately, I am very, very happy to be able to do so.

The reason I came here today is why I suddenly heard this bright song in this difficult situation,

I came here because I wanted to tell you a little about the reason. As you can see from the contents of the song

This song is a scene where my favourite snow falls out of my childhood memories.

I sing with my feelings when I first saw them.

As we grow up, it seems that we miss our childhood a lot.

Whether that’s the situation now or not,

I thought I wanted to go back to that time.

The responsibility of something you have as you grow,

That responsibility makes us mature

I thought that it might make us hide our emotions a little.

But I still think we have those feelings.

So it's childish at least once, but how about expressing that feeling?

I thought it would be nice if that day would be today.

All of you are always worthy of love.

So, even if it’s a little shy than the usual expression

I hope there will be a situation where everyone can enjoy together.

It’s a song that’s far short of what’s written in grandiose,

I hoped that all of you would be happy people and made it hard with one wish.

I hope I can go back to the old days that you remember a little bit after listening to the song.

What did you think of the song? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

