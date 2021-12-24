Christmas Tree OST: BTS' V dazzles fans with his hauntingly beautiful voice in this bilingual romantic song

It is indeed a bitter-sweet day for ARMYs today! On one hand, Suga's Covid diagnosis has spread a massive wave of heartbreak and sadness in the fandom, but on the other hand, thank God for small mercies, particularly in the form of music. BTS' V finally released his much-awaited OST 'Christmas Tree' for Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi starrer 'Our Beloved Summer'.

It is no secret that BTS' V can weave magical musical notes out of anything and everything, but here, V puts his rich baritone vocals into a deeply moving, mellow and meditative bi-lingual romantic song. V switches between the Korean and English phrases like a pro, his voice malleable to the wistful and contemplative tone of the song. The moving visuals of Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi match the brilliance of V's vocals so much that we wish we could hear a live rendition of V singing this song as Choi Woong (Choi Woo Sik) and Gook Yeon Seo (Kim Da Mi) dancing together on this song. Ah, the amount we would pay for this live performance! The composition and lyrics were done by Nam Hye Seung and Kim Kyung Hee.

You can watch the official MV for the song below:

'Our Beloved Summer' is a romantic comedy about high-school couple Choi Woong and Gook Yeon Seo, who break up on a bad note, but the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly gains popularity, and they’re forced to be in front of the camera together once more. The producers of the drama revealed that the OST was written and composed keeping BTS' V's vocal talent in mind, and we are happy to report that he delivers beautifully!

