Chun Woo Hee is an ‘Anchor’ with an opportunity of a lifetime in poster for new film releasing on THIS date

The mystery thriller 'Anchor' starring Chun Woo Hee, Shin Ha Kyun, and Lee Hye Young will be released on April 20th. It is a mystery thriller that depicts a strange thing that happened to Sera, after receiving a phone call, the anchor of her broadcasting station, saying that someone was going to kill her.

The teaser poster, released on March 21, catches the eye with the anxious and anxious appearance of the anchor Sera, who receives a suspicious call in the newsroom with the lights off. The sharp expression of Sera, who answers the phone while nervously inside the cool newsroom, raises expectations for her delicate psychological portrayal in her film.

Chun Woo Hee, who wore a neat suit and transformed into the main anchor of a broadcasting station, is expected to disassemble as the main news anchor Sera, who received a tip call that heralded her death, and will show off her new look. Chun Woo Hee's delicate expression acting, perfectly transformed into the anchor, who gets caught up in a strange thing of unknown cause after receiving a call asking her to cover her own death as the breaking news, raises curiosity about the story that will unfold in the future.

The rest of the main cast has Shin Ha Kyun as 'In Ho', the doctor, and Lee Hye Young as So Jeong, a mother obsessed with her daughter's main news anchor position, who will show off her strong presence.

