The Atypical Family is an upcoming K-drama that will be premiering today! However, ahead of the release of its first episode, the production team of the show has released a few stills that provide a glimpse of how the story will move forward. Furthermore, anticipation among fans has increased tenfold.

The Atypical Family releases new stills ahead of premiere

On May 4, 2024, the production team of The Atypical Family has released official stills of the show on their social media page. The pictures feature various characters from the show; the main highlights are Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong, who will be meeting each other for the first time. Chun Woo Hee tries to seamlessly make her way into Jang Ki Yong’s mansion and get closer to his family. However, she is met with suspicions regardless, as they all try to figure out her intentions.

More about The Atypical Family

Directed by Jo Hyun Taek and written by Joo Hwa Mi, the story revolves around Bok Gwi Joo, who is born into a family that possesses supernatural powers. He has the ability to revisit joyful memories from his past. However, due to a devastating accident, he loses someone important in his life. The incident pushes him into depression, and he ends up losing his powers. However, Do Da Hae unexpectedly becomes intertwined in his life, and a wave of change begins.

Meanwhile, his family grapples with their own modern-day afflictions, including insomnia, bulimia, and smartphone addiction, resulting in the gradual decline of their inherited powers. However, Do Da Hae’s unexpected entry into Bok Gwi Joo's family welcomes transformations. She also possesses powers, and her presence sparks a transformative journey, breathing new life into their stagnant existence. As she integrates into their household, a wave of change begins to sweep through their lives.

Apart from Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee, the cast list includes Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun, Park So Yi, Ryu Abel, Oh Man Seok, and more. Scheduled for a total of 12 episodes, the show is set to release on May 4, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday.

