CHUNG HA announces comeback with ‘Bare&Rare’ on THIS date

CHUNG HA is coming back! At midnight KST on June 27 (June 26 at 8:30 pm IST), the soloist officially announced her much-awaited return. CHUNG HA will be returning on July 11 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) with Part 1 of her second studio album, ‘Bare&Rare’.

Along with the exciting news, CHUNG HA also dropped a schedule detailer which teasers to expect and when, leading up to D-Day. The teasers kick off from June 28 KST, with a mood sampler and a preview dropping for ‘Bare&Rare Pt.1’. Following this, we will be getting two official photos titled ‘Bare’, and one titled ‘Sparkling’. We will also be receiving a track list, a highlight medley, another preview, two music video teasers titled ‘Sparkling’, and multiple countdown posters, ahead of the album’s release on July 11.

Check out further details in the schedule, below:

CHUNG HA first debuted in 2016, as part of the project girl group I.O.I, after finishing in fourth place on season 1 of Mnet’s reality girl group survival show, ‘Produce 101’. After wrapping up I.O.I’s promotions, CHUNG HA officially made her debut as a solo artist in 2017 with her debut EP ‘Hands on Me’, and a music video for its title track ‘Why Don’t You Know’.

This will be CHUNG HA’s first official comeback since the release of her special single ‘Killing Me’ in November last year. Stay tuned for more updates about CHUNG HA’s return with Part 1 of her second studio album ‘Bare&Rare’ on July 11 at 2:30 pm IST!

