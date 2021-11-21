Chung Ha announces return with special single ‘Killing Me’ releasing on THIS date

The time has come for the return of the bop queen Chung Ha who has announced new music! On November 19, Chung Ha greeted the fans with the revelation that she will be releasing a special single ‘Killing Me’ on November 29. This will be her comeback in more than 9 months following the release of her first studio album ‘Querencia’.

Chung Ha announced ‘Killing Me’ with this teaser photo that showed red tip nails making a gesture while a flower with its branch can be seen taped on her wrist.

The schedule for the special single was revealed next. After the release of 4 photo teasers, the pre-order for the song begins on November 22 at 12 PM KST (8:30 AM IST). Chung Ha will also release an online cover as well as give a glimpse of the song through a ‘pre-listening’. A music video seems to be in plan as well with teasers dropping on November 25 and 27.

Following this, Chung Ha shared the first set of photo teasers that have risen our excitement. Right on the mark, matching the vibe of the song, the first photo has an almost eerie feeling to it where we can see Chung Ha herself wrapped in a blanket. She seems to be barefaced and hiding her hair under a beanie.

The second one shows her dressed in overalls posing on a staircase barefooted.

Chung Ha, a former I.O.I member, is known for shelling out megahits. Her song ‘Gotta Go’ became a viral sensation and she followed through with ‘Snapping’, ‘Roller Coaster’ and the latest ‘Bicycle’ off of her albums.

‘Killing Me’ releases on November 29 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

