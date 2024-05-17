Chung Ha cancels performance at Sungkyunkwan University due to severe flu; Agency apologize to fans and organizers

Chung Ha was scheduled to perform at Sungkyunkwan University's festival on May 17 but had to cancel due to severe flu symptoms. The former I.O.I member recently made a comeback with EENIE MEENIE which featured ATEEZ's leader Hong Joong. The idol is known for her impeccable dance skills and grace. With tracks like Gotta Go and Snapping, Chung Ha has successfully made a name for herself.

Chung Ha cancels performance at Sungkyunkwan University due to health issues

On May 17, Chung Ha's label MORE VISION announced that the idol would not be able to perform at the festival at Sungkyunkwan University Natural Sciences Campus which was scheduled for the evening of May 17. They revealed that Chung Ha has symptoms of severe flu and hence will be prioritizing her health and taking time to rest and recover. They apologized to the fans who were looking forward to her performance and the organizers of the event.

More about Chung Ha

I.O.I was a temporary South Korean girl group which was formed through the survival show Produce 101. The final lineup included Jeon Somi, Kim Sejeong, Choi Yoojung, Kim Chung Ha, Kim So Hye, Zhou Jieqiong, Jung Chaeyeon, Kim Doyeon, Kang Mina, Lim Nayoung, and Yoo Yeonjung. They made their debut in May 2016 with EP Chrysalis. Chung Ha finished at the 4th position in the survival show. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Chung Ha debuted as a soloist in 2017 with Hands on Me. She has released several hits like Gotta Go, Snapping, PLAY, When I Get Old and more. On March 11, Chung Ha released her latest solo EENIE MEENIE featuring ATEEZ member Hongjoong. She enchants fans with her captivating performances and versatile music and has established herself as a K-pop sensation.

In April 2023, Chung Ha's contract with MNH Entertainment expired and she signed with Jay Park's label MORE VISON in October.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM to release collabs with Little Simz and Moses Sumney for Right Place, Wrong Person; Check full tracklist here