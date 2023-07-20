Chung Lim, STEP singer and I'm sorry, I love you actor passes away after valiant battle with cancer

Singer and actor Chung Lim, also known as Han Cheong Lim, departed this world at the tender age of 37, leaving behind a legacy of artistry and warmth. On July 20, it was reported by a media outlet that Chung Lim, who had been valiantly battling colon cancer, passed away on July 19.

Chung Lim Career Graph

Born in 1987, Chung Lim pursued his passion for Korean dance, majoring in it at the Korea National University of Arts. His talents and charm soon graced the entertainment industry in 2004 when he made his debut in the beloved K-Drama, I'm Sorry, I Love You. He further solidified his presence with roles in Dream and a special appearance in Smile Mom. 2009 marked a new chapter in his career as he embarked on a musical journey, releasing his first EP album, STEP, and showcasing his prowess as a singer. His tall stature and dance skills earned him comparisons to the renowned artist Rain.

Friends and family in grief

In recent times, Chung Lim had been working as a sales representative for a motorcycle company. His innocent and endearing image had captured the hearts of many, leading some to affectionately refer to him as the male equivalent of actress Kim Tae Hee during his debut days. The news of his passing shook the hearts of countless admirers, leading to an outpouring of grief online. Singer Jo Min Ah, a former member of the group Jewelry, shared her heartfelt tribute on her personal channel. She fondly remembered him as a bright and pure soul, with his innocent smile etched in her memory. The pain of his untimely departure weighed heavily on her, acknowledging the challenges he must have endured during his battle with colorectal cancer. She bid him farewell with a prayer for him to find eternal peace, free from pain.

As we mourn the passing of this remarkable individual, may we remember Chung Lim for his contributions to the arts and the joy he brought to the lives of those who knew him. May his spirit find solace in the everlasting embrace of peace.