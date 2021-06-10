Chunga’s first studio album ‘Querencia’ selected for ‘2021 Best Album 50’ by Billboard Music

Her first album has become even more special now. Read to know more!

Chungha’s first full-length album called ‘Querencia’ is selected to be part of the ‘2021 Best Album 50’ by Billboard Music. Released on February 15, 2021, the studio album has a total of 21 songs with the title track “Bicycle” and few tracks featuring other artists like R3HAB, CHANGMO, Guaynaa and Colde. The songs are from an array of genres that range from pop to EDM, afrobeats, Korean ballad and Latin pop. They reflect Chungha’s ability to be able to adapt her voice to any genre and excel at it.

The complete studio album is divided into four parts: Noble, Savage, Unknown and Pleasures. Each part has four songs and are divided by interlude tracks and end with ‘Querencia (Epilogue)’. A Billboard editor, Nolan Feeney, was the one who reviewed Chungha’s completely-packed album. Feeney was impressed by the delivery of the songs with sleek elegance and the cosmopolitan feel that came with the inclusion of three languages Korean, English and Spanish. He chose it as one of the top 50 albums of 2021 because even the interludes were catchy and impactful. Few other tracks from the album are ‘Flying on Faith’ (Noble), ‘Stay Tonight’ (Savage), ‘Play ft. CHANGMO’ (Unknown) and ‘X’ (Pleasures).

Chungha was initially going to release the album in January, but she had tested positive for Covid-19 and decided to delay it while focusing on recovery. This is her first full album since her debut in 2017 and her debut album being selected for ‘Best Album 50’ is what makes it so special! Sumin and Baek Yerin, two singers and songwriters, were also involved in the making of the album as they respectively co-wrote the songs ‘Bother Me’ and ‘All Night Long’. The album’s title ‘Querencia’ is in Spanish. It alludes to the album’s concept as the title means a place where a person can be their true self. Chungha has definitely shown how she is a global star and an excellent musician and performer through her debut album.

