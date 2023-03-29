Chungha confirmed to leave MNH Entertertainment; Part 2 of the album to be left unreleased

South Korean soloist Chungha will now be departing from MNH Entertainment. The news comes soon after the expiration of her exclusive contract with the agency nears its conclusion. Her now-former agency broke the aforementioned news via Chungha’s official fan cafe. The agency started the said announcement by thanking fans for their love and support for Chungha so far. The note then revealed that Chungha’s long-time exclusive contract of 7 years with MNH Entertainment is all set to conclude next month, on April 29, 2023.

Chungha confirmed to leave MNH Entertainment

The note then requested fans to be understanding vis-a-vis what was coming next. The aforementioned revelation disclosed that the second part of Chungha’s album, Bare&Rare Pt.2 will not be released by MNH Entertainment. The note then concludingly thanked both Chungha and her fans before finally declaring how they will continue to cheer for her. The news of Chungha’s possible departure from the company surfaced back in January. Responding to the aforementioned news, MNH Entertainment revealed that the matter was still under discussion. Chungha had released the first part of her album in July 2022.

Chungha

Chungha or Kim Chung Ha is a 27-year-old South Korean soloist who debuted as a solo artist in 2017. She originally debuted as a part of girl group I.O.I. in the year 2016 I.O.I. however, was dissolved within just a year of its debut. Chungha spent almost a decade of her life in Dallas, Texas before moving back to South Korea where she was born to pursue a career in music. She is fluent in both Korean and English. Chungha majored in dance at Sejong University.

Before finally moving to MNH Entertainment, Chungha auditioned for YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment too. She was in fact a trainee at JYP Entertainment for a brief period of time. She has released a large number of songs ever since her debut. Some of her most popular songs include ‘Why Don’t You Know’, ‘Rollercoaster’, and ‘Snapping’. Her music has rewarded her with numerous significant accolades including Asia Artist Awards’ ‘Favourite Artist Award’ and Korean Music Awards’ ‘Best K-pop Album’ award.

