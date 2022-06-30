Chungha takes on a new look in the first teaser photo for upcoming album ‘Bare&Rare Pt. 1’

On June 30, Chungha posted the first concept photo of her second full-length album 'Bare&Rare Pt.1' through the official social media handles. The released photo contains the silhouette of Chungha, which adds a unique sexy sensibility with a bold pose and provocative eyes.

Various elements, from vintage colors to fabric sofas and natural styling, completed a drowsy mood and amplified the curiosity about Chungha's concept of this album. The light-hearted, not-too-exposure and hip-sensing visuals added sophisticated charm, raising expectations. 'Bare&Rare Part.1' is an album that contains Chungha's candid inner story. It will be released through online music sites before 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on July 11th.

Previously, Chungha posted a mood sampler video of her second full-length album Part.1 'Bare & Rare' on the official social media handles on June 28. The released video creates a mysterious atmosphere by adding a dreamy mechanical sound to the beat of strange tension. Here, Chungha's languid yet provocative eyes and daring movements harmonize to create a dynamic production, enhancing the sense of immersion at once.

In the fast-paced screen transition and breathtaking atmosphere, Chungha's increasingly unconventional and colorful gestures added to the fun of listening and watching. In particular, the colorful colors that enhance the mysterious mood add sophisticated sensibility and amplify the curiosity about 'Bare & Rare'.

Kim Chungha, known mononymously as Chungha, is a South Korean pop singer, dancer and choreographer signed under MNH Entertainment. She finished fourth in Mnet's girl group survival show ‘Produce 101’, becoming a member of the resulting girl group I.O.I. Following the dissolution of I.O.I in 2017, Chungha debuted as a solo artist with the extended play ‘Hands on Me’.

