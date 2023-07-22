Chungha’s popular release Gotta Go becomes first MV to cross 100 million views on YouTube

On July 22, Chungha’s Gotta Go MV surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, which is a first for the artist. This achievement comes after 4 years since its release. The song talks about a break up with a party-like and upbeat instrumental. The song became popular because of the addictive song, choreography and Chungha’s visuals!

Chungha’s recent activities:

Previously, Chungha turned into a free agent following 7 years of companionship with MNH Entertainment, which she has been with since her debut. MNH stated, "We inform you that Chungha's exclusive contract, which debuted in 2016 and has been with the company for seven years, will expire on April 29, 2023." Chungha's contract began in 2016. Likewise, they request the fans' figuring out that 'Bare & Rare Part 2' won't be released by the organization because of internal conditions. Simultaneously, they expressed their genuineness on to the fans and said that expressed their earnest and profound appreciation to Chungha for being with the organization for quite a while, and truly say thanks to Byeolharang and the fans who have been all with me while sending unsparing help to Chungha. Chungha made her debut in 2016 by placing fourth on Mnet's Produce 101 Season 1. She has since gone solo and has been active as a solo queen, releasing number hit songs, for example, 'Why Don't You Know', 'Rollercoaster', 'Gotta Go' and 'Snapping'.

About Chungha:

From the get-go in her career, Chungha teamed up with Paul Kim on the single Loveship, which was delivered on January 21, 2020. She was part of the soundtrack setup for the SBS show Dr. Romantic 2 with the track My Love, delivered on February 4, 2020. Chungha made a soundtrack appearance for the tvN show Record of Youth with the track You're In My Soul. She then, at that point, worked together with Danish artist, Christopher on the single, Bad Boy. The live version was delivered on September 23 while the music video was released on September 25. Chungha signed with 88rising in November 2020. She then teamed up with R3hab on the single Dream Of You.

